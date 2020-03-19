League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings daily Fantasy LOL lineups, picks for March 20, 2020

There are three series on the League of Legends esports schedule for Friday morning with the action getting underway at 2 a.m. ET. LNG Esports takes on the Rogue Warriors in the first match, JD Gaming meets up with EDward Gaming at 4 a.m. ET and the Friday morning LOL schedule ends with a series between Royal Never Give Up and Vici Gaming at 6 a.m. ET.

Daily Fantasy sports site DraftKings is running multiple tournaments for the slate such as the LOL $60K Titan's Fury and the LOL $16.7K Comeback. With several quality teams in action, there are plenty of ways to set your League of Legends DFS strategy. Before finalizing any LOL DFS picks for Friday's morning's action, be sure to see the optimal League of Legends DFS lineups and advice from SportsLine's daily Fantasy pro, Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his daily Fantasy picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any DFS player.

Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his optimal LOL DFS lineups. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure is high on Maple from LNG Esports. McClure really likes LNG Esports' matchup against the Rogue Warriors and sees this as a spot where Maple can pile up some big numbers. Maples had over 80 Fantasy points/game in his last series against V5 as he accumulated 14 kills and 16 assists. He was especially strong in Game 3 of that series with just two deaths and a hand in 17 kills (eight kills, nine assists).

Part of McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy for Friday morning includes banking on LangX from Royal Never Give Up. Averaging almost 80 Fantasy points per game, LangX gets an extremely favorable matchup against a vulnerable Vici Gaming squad. LangX is coming off a dominant performance in Royal Never Give Up's 2-0 victory over Team WE where he piled up 13 kills, 12 assists and had just one death, and McClure says he's worth paying up for on Friday.

How to set your League of Legends DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Friday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal LOL DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.