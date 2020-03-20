League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings daily Fantasy LOL lineups, picks for March 21, 2020

Though much of the sports world is on hold, Saturday's League of Legends schedule is loaded with several intriguing esports matchups that provide a great opportunity for LOL DFS players to get involved in the action. DraftKings has a LOL $100K Titan's Fury and a LOL $50K Power Gauntlet among its tournament options.

And with powerful teams like Invictus Gaming and Team OMG on the schedule, there are plenty of ways to build League of Legends DFS lineups for these slates. Before finalizing any LOL DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the League of Legends daily Fantasy strategy and advice from Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his daily Fantasy picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with the standard sports schedule largely on hold, he's turned his attention to esports and is setting optimal League of Legends DFS lineups and sharing his advice

Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his optimal LOL DFS lineups. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday, McClure is high on TheShy from Invictus Gaming. McClure likes Invictus Gaming's matchup against Top Esports, and is calling for big numbers from TheShy, who has averaged 80 Fantasy points/game over his last 10 series. That included 82 Fantasy points/game in Thursday's 2-1 series win over LGD Gaming as he piled up 11 kills and a whopping 22 assists.

Part of McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy for Saturday includes stacking TheShy with Puff. He calls this a must-roster pairing. "Puff in the ADC for Invictus Gaming should be the top priority on the slate and you should pair him with TheShy in the TOP lane," McClure told SportsLine.

How to set your League of Legends DFS lineups on Saturday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Saturday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal LOL DFS lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.