League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 17, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, reveals his top League of Legends picks.
A trio of LPL (China) series take center stage during the Friday League of Legends schedule. LNG Esports takes on Team WE at 3 a.m. ET, JD Gaming challenges Dominus ESports at 6 a.m. ET and it's Invictus Gaming vs. Edward Gaming to wrap up the schedule at 8 a.m. ET. All three are best-of-three series and the start times are approximate.
Daily Fantasy sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings have plenty of League of Legends DFS tournaments available for the action. Should you build your LOL DFS lineups around high-priced options such as Jiumeng (Team WE), Teacherma (Team WE) and Loken (JD Gaming), or are there better values in the LOL DFS player pool? Before finalizing any League of Legends DFS picks for Friday, don't miss the advice and strategy guide from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the Friday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Friday
For Friday's LPL action, one of McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks is Rookie from Invictus Gaming. Invictus is on top of the LPL Spring 2020 standings and has won six of its last seven series overall, with three sweeps during that span. And while Edward Gaming isn't a pushover, McClure is still looking for ways to get Invictus players into lineups, and Rookie, who is $7,400 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel, is a relatively affordable way to do that.
Part of his optimal LOL DFS strategy for Friday includes banking on Kanavi from JD Gaming. Kanavi has been putting up some eye-popping numbers recently, piling up over 90 Fantasy points in his last three series. He's recorded at least 15 assists in those matchups and has also hit double-digit kills each series during that span, making him a player worth investing in on Friday as JD Gaming takes on Dominus Esports.
How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Friday
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Friday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
