League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for April 19, 2020

Sunday's League of Legends schedule is highlighted by a trio of best-of-three LPL (China) series as JD Gaming takes on LGD Gaming at 3 a.m. ET, while Team WE and Edward Gaming meet up at 6 a.m. ET. LNG ESports and Invictus Gaming wrap up the schedule at 8 a.m. ET.

Hope, Rookie, Loken and Scout are among the highest-priced options in the LOL DFS player pool as they all draw favorable matchups, but you won't only be able to bank on only them in LOL DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. You'll need to find value LOL DFS picks as well to build a balanced roster. Before finalizing any LOL DFS lineups for Sunday, be sure to see the top picks, advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a professional daily Fantasy player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his DFS picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Sunday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday's LPL action, one of McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks is Puff from Invictus Gaming. Puff consistently provides big returns for LOL DFS players. For example, he went off for over 110 Fantasy points on April 12 and over 107 on April 2. McClure's projections show that he's again a solid play as Invictus takes on LNG Gaming, so make sure to build your LOL DFS lineups around him.

Part of his optimal LOL DFS strategy includes banking on Zoom from JD Gaming. Zoom has been a steady force recently, piling up at least 68 Fantasy points in four straight series. During that span he's recorded at least 13 assists in every series, and he's only had more than five deaths once.

How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Sunday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Sunday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.