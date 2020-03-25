League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for March 26, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, reveals his top League of Legends picks.
With DraftKings running a $175,000 Titan's Fury with $50,000 going to the winner, the optimal League of Legends DFS strategy on Thursday morning could pay off in a big way. But with so many people turning to eSports DFS while the rest of the sports calendar is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, setting profitable LOL DFS lineups could be a challenge. There are six games on Thursday morning, including Vici Gaming vs. LGD Gaming, Gen.G vs. Damwon Gaming and T1 vs. APK Prince.
T1 and Gen.G are both sizable favorites, while Vici Gaming is a slight favorite. That could make top players like Gen.G's Ruler and T1's Gumayushi popular options in the LOL DFS player pool. Finding the right combination of League of Legends DFS stacks is key to winning big, so before finalizing any LOL DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to see the LOL DFS advice and cheat sheet from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his daily Fantasy picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the Thursday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.
McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Thursday
For Thursday's split LPL/LCK action, one of McClure's top picks is Faker from T1. The 23-year-old South Korean player formerly known as GoJeonPa was the first player in LCK history to reach the 1,000 and 2,000 kill marks and he's made over $1.25 million in prize money during his professional career.
He's now a part owner of T1 and one of the team's most valuable assets as an eight-time LCK champion and three-time MVP. He's averaging 67.6 Fantasy points per game on DraftKings and has turned in at least 83 points in three of his last five matches.
McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy for Thursday also includes banking on Life from Gen.G. Life is a 19-year-old South Korean player who has been with Gen.G since 2018 and had his contract extended through 2020 last November. He's had at least 16 assists in his last six matches and topped the 30-assist mark on March 4 and Feb. 21, putting up 94.3 DraftKings points for his performance in a 2-0 win over SANDBOX Gaming on March 4.
How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Thursday
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Thursday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.
So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
