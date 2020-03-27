League of Legends DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy LOL picks for March 28, 2020

There are plenty of League of Legends DFS tournament options for daily Fantasy players on Saturday. DraftKings is hosting an LOL $100K Titan's Fury for the early split LPL/LCK slate, while FanDuel has a $50K Saturday LOL Nexus contest featuring the LCS main slate that begins at 5 p.m. ET. With loaded teams such as Invictus Gaming, DragonX and Cloud 9 all scheduled to play on Saturday, there are plenty of ways to set your LOL DFS strategy.

Before finalizing any League of Legends DFS picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. His LOL DFS advice, player pool and cheat sheet can give you a huge edge in Saturday's contests.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a data-driven predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model to help make his daily Fantasy picks. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create player pools that he shares only over at SportsLine. And with much of the sports schedule on hold, he's turned his attention to esports.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the Saturday League of Legends esports schedule and revealed his LOL DFS picks and projections. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

McClure's top League of Legends DFS picks for Saturday

For Saturday's split LPL/LCK action, one of McClure's top picks is Puff from Invictus Gaming. With perhaps the best overall matchup on this slate against Suning, Puff, who has averaged 14.1 kills, 12 assists and almost 85 Fantasy points over his last 10 series, is in position to return massive value and is definitely worth paying up for, according to McClure's projections.

McClure's optimal LOL DFS strategy also includes banking on Deft from DragonX. He has at least 11 kills in three of his last four series and hasn't been killed more than five times in his last five series. DragonX has a favorable matchup against Griffin and Deft should be able to return value at his price.

How to make League of Legends DFS picks on Saturday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed for big numbers on Saturday, giving you a huge return. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your LOL DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what are DFS pro Mike McClure's top LOL DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full League of Legends DFS player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.