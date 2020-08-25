On Sunday night, police shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back multiple times as he was opening the door of a parked car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The attorney retained by Blake's family, Benjamin Crump, says Blake's three children were in the car at the time of the shooting. Crump added that Blake was trying to de-escalate a fight between two others at the scene and that when the police officers arrived, they drew their weapons and tased Blake.

Blake was hospitalized after the shooting and is in serious condition. In a statement, Crump said, "We will seek justice for Jacob Blake and for his family as we demand answers from the Kenosha Police Department."

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers released a statement, saying that Blake was "shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight."

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Evers said.

The shooting sparked outrage from many, including athletes and teams from around the sports world:

LeBron James spoke to reporters about the shooting on Monday night.

"If you're sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman, or detain him, or before the firing of guns, then you're sitting here, you're lying to not only me, you're lying to every African American, every Black person in the community because we see it over and over and over," James said. "I know people get tired of hearing me say it but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.

"Because you don't know, you have no idea. You have no idea how that cop that day left the house. You don't know if he woke up on the good side of the bed, you don't know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed."

Below are more athlete reactions to the police shooting:

Warning: Some tweets include graphic video of the shooting.