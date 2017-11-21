LeBron James will voice a very ugly yeti in the upcoming animated movie 'Smallfoot'

If you've seen "Trainwreck," you already know LeBron James has some pretty solid acting chops in front of a camera. But how will he do when he's behind the mic for an animated movie?

We're about to find out.

The Cavaliers superstar announced Tuesday that he'll be voicing Gwangi, a very strange-looking purple yeti, in the upcoming animated movie "Smallfoot."

The movie, which is set for release in September of 2018, also stars Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common and Danny DeVito. What a strange collection of humans that is, huh?

According to the film's IMDB page, "Smallfoot" -- directed by Karey Kirkpatrick -- will tell the story of a yeti that is convinced the elusive creatures known as 'humans' really do exist, while those around him do not. (Get it? Because some humans believe sasquatches and yetis exist while most others do not. It's irony, folks!)

The movie will be produced by Warner Bros., which signed a content creation partnership with James' SpringHill Entertainment company back in 2015. It's clear that LeBron has an interest in establishing an entertainment career beyond basketball, and he's already making significant strides in the Hollywood space.

But speaking of Lebron, Warner Bros., the Hollywood space and animated movies -- we're still waiting on that inevitable "Space Jam" sequel. Any day now.