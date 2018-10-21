Lessons from his rise to NFL stardom at the core of Camp Dak

TROPHY CLUB, TX -- Dak Prescott scans the field and quickly realizes his protection, utterly in ruins, is about to allow an onslaught of free rushers in his direction. Despite the predicament unfolding in the sweltering summer sun of June afternoon in Texas, the Cowboys quarterback remains as cool as the proverbial pillow. He smiles, jukes a few rushers like little gnats, steps to the right and heaves the ball down the field for a score.

It's not quite a touchdown, but this is not quite an official game either. Dak's simply moving from scrimmage to scrimmage at his second annual Second Annual Citi Dak Prescott Youth Football ProCamp at Byron Nelson High School, with more than 500 kids, aged between 7 and 14, shuttling through over the course of two days.

Battling a bunch of future football hopefuls is hardly as difficult as going against NFL-caliber pass rushers, but getting hands-on experience with everyone of those campers still qualifies as a supreme test of patience.

Dak's approach mimics his play on the field. The former Rookie of the Year oozes enthusiasm, he genuinely looks like he's having fun with the kids. He slides from offense to defense while getting a legitimate workout in as he goes through what he sees as a re-charging process.

"I don't know if there's anything better to re-charge, to re-engerize. It's a sense of humbling to come out here, with all these kids, and to see myself in their shoes, from the young ages to the kids that are 14, 15, it's just truly incredible," Prescott said. "The differences from the younger group to the older group -- I can see myself in each and every one of those kids. It's important for me to do these things, this is the way I re-charge, this is the way I rejuvenate myself going into the season and to get inspired."

Like how he is on the field for Dallas, Prescott is also surgical and efficient. Prescott once broke Tom Brady's record for most passes without an interception to begin a career. He understands the importance of efficiency and staying on schedule and it shows here. He's deeply engaged with these kids, but he's also locked in, going through his reads and spotting targets.

Dak has one specific camper in mind on this toasty morning. Peter Leal, a young, quiet 10-year-old Cowboys fan, spent the better part of the last year overcoming an ugly situation at school, a bullying incident that left him with some scars, both literally and figuratively. Peter hasn't wanted to wear his No. 4 Cowboys jersey -- Prescott's choice of number in honor of the QB's late mother, whose birthday is Sept. 4 -- since another boy shoved him down, causing him to scrape up his face.

Watching this horde of young boys and girls dressed in No. 4 jerseys, it's a reminder just how difficult that age really is. Once you get old, the memories of being a really young kid drift into the back recesses of your brain, but bullies abound, in all shapes and forms, for young children. Parents would love to control what their children encounter in the wild, but it's impossible to predict what lies ahead. Parenting is hard, and being a kid can be even harder, especially when the smallest molehills look like Mt. Everest.

Prescott locks into Leal, high-fiving Peter and engaging him, drawing him out of his shell and having a casual conversation about football. Peter wants to be a cornerback or a tight end, he tells Prescott. Peter is there to take part in the camp, but, unbeknownst to the young man, he's also picking up a "Hold Your Head High" award from Prescott after the camp, a special individual award for someone who battled personal adversity. It's a theme close to Prescott's heart.

"Never put your head down. When you're holding your head high, whether you lost, whether you won, no matter what happened, you're showing a sense of confidence, a sense of belief in yourself," Prescott said. "The moment you put your head down, drop your eyes, don't look at people, you're defeated, you allowed them to win. Regardless of what happened, regardless of the circumstances, you're not giving yourself a chance to be the best you can, because you're not looking up."

Dak hasn't exactly spent his life being bullied, but he knows about adversity. He was an option quarterback in high school, watching his best friends, all bigger, faster and stronger, take the ball and pile up the stats. He was a lightly-recruited, three-star quarterback coming out of Louisiana who ended up going to Mississippi State. Despite netting multiple All-SEC awards and helping Dan Mullen's program surge, he fell to the fourth round, where the Cowboys lucked into the new face of their franchise.

For a young man who's been an aspiring NFL quarterback since before he was old enough to attend one of these camps, those are pretty big mountains. If there is one thing he could leave to these kids, it's the importance of staying strong in the face of adversity.

"It's the biggest lesson, simply the biggest lesson. Whether you play football, whether you play a sport or whether you don't. Whether you're a doctor, don't do any of that stuff, you're going to come face to face with a lot of adversity in your life," Prescott said. "Some larger than others, but if you don't know how to overcome the little adversities, you won't know how to overcome the bigger adversities. It's just about finding your inner strength -- I like to tell people, make your adversity your strength. Once you take that scar and you're proud of that scar instead of trying to hide it, it makes the next challenge, the next thing you come in contact with, it's easy."

It's a good less for an adult. It's an invaluable lesson for a child. And it clearly hit home to Peter, who clutched proudly at his new trophy after being brought to the center of the camp as he was greeted with applause while handed a trophy for holding his head high.

"It kind of hit me -- to be able to give him that award," Prescott relayed to me as camp neared its end. "And after I gave him that award, he was smiling and I asked him, do you want me to give the award to your mom, and he said 'no, I want to hold it.' And that was a sense of, inspiration to me, he just got something to give him that confidence."