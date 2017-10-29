Lewis Hamilton clinches fourth Formula One championship at Mexico Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton clinched his fourth career Formula One driver's championship on Sunday after finishing ninth in the Mexican Grand Prix. Hamilton suffered a punctured tire in a opening lap collision with Sebastian Vettel which opened to the door for Max Verstappen, who won the race. Vettel finished fourth.

The popular British driver is now one of only five drivers in the sport's history to win four or more titles. With this championship, Hamilton passes Sir Jackie Stewart for most by a British driver. The 32-year-old is knotted with Vettel (four) and trails Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio (five) and Germany's Michael Schumacher (seven) for the most of all time.

"Viva Mexico!" Hamilton told the crowd when he got out of his car.

Mexico is the fourth different venue Hamilton clinched at in his career. He won his first championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2008, Abu Dhabi in 2014 and Austin, Texas, in 2015.

Hamilton's championship run as been impressive to say the least. After four-time champ and rival Sebastian Vettel won two of the first three races, it appeared he was on his way to a fifth. However, Hamilton put together a successful stretch, winning five of the past seven races to secure the title. Hamilton has finished every race and missed the podium just five times.

Hamilton took to Instagram to thank his fans and share his experience after the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report