The final official 2026 Kentucky Derby prep races takes place on Saturday in Lexington, Ky., as the 2026 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland Race Course unfolds. The winner is awarded 20 points for Derby qualifying, but in this particular field, none of the horses have enough points to ultimately make it into the Kentucky Derby field, even with a win. This race, however, could have major implications for the Preakness Stakes field, so there's still plenty on the line.

The latest 2026 Lexington Stakes odds list Ezum (2-1) and Confessional (7-2) as the favorites. Corona de Oro (6-1) and The Hell We Did (8-1) round out the list of top contenders in the 2026 Lexington Stakes field. Post time is 5:48 p.m. ET with temperatures set to be in the low 70s. Before making any 2026 Lexington Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jeff Hochman.

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Hochman delivered exceptional handicapping results during the summer 2025 racing season at two of the country's premier tracks, Saratoga and Del Mar. His combined 65.7% win rate across the two tracks represents elite-level performance that significantly exceeds industry benchmarks for professional handicappers. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

For the Lexington Stakes 2026, Hochman has handicapped the field, made his picks and constructed his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Lexington Stakes predictions

One of Hochman's surprising Lexington Stakes picks: He is not backing Ezum, the 2-1 favorite, as his top choice for win bets. Ezum enters this race off a maiden special weight win at Colonial Downs in Virginia last month. That was only his second career race, however, and he finished ninth in his first run. Hochman will use him in exotics, but doesn't like him as a win bet at this price.

"In his career debut at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 7, the highly touted Essential Quality colt disappointed, fading to finish ninth by 24½ lengths at 14-1 odds while earning a modest 45 Equibase Speed Figure," Hochman told SportsLine. "Undeterred, trainer Brad Cox remained confident and sent him to Colonial Downs on March 14 for a one-mile maiden special weight. Ezum, the even-money favorite with top jockey Flavien Prat aboard, rebounded with an emphatic, 19½-length victory. While his inconsistency and wide post position make him a risky win bet at short odds, Ezum's $485,000 purchase price underscores his talent." See which horses to back here, and see the latest TwinSpires offer code here.

How to make 2026 Lexington Stakes picks, best bets

Instead, Hochman's top pick is an "improving horse who offers solid value." He also is high on a double-digit longshot with a "red-hot trainer and jockey." You can see who they are, and get all of Hochman's 2026 Lexington Stakes picks, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Lexington Stakes 2026, and how should you construct your wagers? Check out the latest 2026 Lexington Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Hochman's picks, all from the expert who has a 65.7% win rate.

2026 Lexington Stakes horses, odds