Lexington Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Expert with 9 straight Derby wins makes picks

The $200,000 Lexington Stakes runs Saturday at Keeneland, with a post time of 5:34 p.m. ET.

The $200,000 Lexington Stakes runs Saturday at Keeneland, with a post time of 5:34 p.m. ET. My Boy Jack, who finished third in the Louisiana Derby last month, is the morning line favorite at 5-2.

The winner gets 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which would vault My Boy Jack into the Derby field. Greyvitos and Pony Up, both going off at 6-1, would move closer to the 20-horse field for the Run for the Roses.

The loaded field at the 2018 Lexington Stakes includes several contenders.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Lexington Stakes on a mind-blowing streak: He has nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.

He followed up his win last May by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. He capped off 2017 by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

To start off 2018, he called the top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, and nailed Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over My Boy Jack. Anyone who has followed Demling's picks is way, way up.

Following this week's post draw, Demling finalized his Lexington Stakes picks and listed where he believes all 12 horses will finish.

We can tell you he's not high on Telekinesis despite that horse being the second favorite at 4-1. In fact, Demling says Telekinesis barely cracks the top five in the Lexington Stakes.

Telekinesis will go off from the No. 2 post at Keeneland. Still, Demling says he's not worth his odds in a loaded Lexington Stakes field.

Another shocker: Demling says Battle at Sea, going off at 8-1, is a live underdog.

"It's a tough ask against the competition, but Battle at Sea is a long shot who has a real shot with his front-running style and his post position on the rail," Demling told SportsLine.

Battle at Sea has finished in the top three in three of his past four races and drew the No. 1 post.

Demling is especially high on a major sleeper that would net any backer a huge payday.

The $200,000 Lexington Stakes odds:

My Boy Jack (5-2)

Telekinesis (4-1)

Greyvitos (6-1)

Pony Up (6-1)

Battle at Sea (8-1)

Seven Trumpets (8-1)

Gracida (12-1)

Honor Up (12-1)

Arched Feather (20-1)

Magicalmeister (20-1)

Navy Armed Guard (20-1)

Zanesville (20-1)