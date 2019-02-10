Lindsey Vonn closes book on skiing career with third-place finish at World Championships

Lindsey Vonn's professional skiing career is officially over. Vonn put a bow on a historic career with a third-place finish in her final race at the World Championships in Are, Sweden, on Sunday.

Vonn, 34, held on to take home the bronze, becoming the oldest female to medal at the World Championships in the process. Not a bad way to go out.

Afterward, Vonn admitted that she had some serious nerves as he prepared to take her final run.

"It was probably the most nervous I've been in my life," Vonn told Eurosport. "I'm always full tilt and always on the limit and I was worried that I would charge too hard and not make it down in my last race. That was my worst nightmare."

The greatest 🙌@lindseyvonn ends her career as the most dominant @usskiteam athlete in history. pic.twitter.com/Va6mgbCAs0 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 10, 2019

Earlier this week, Vonn took a hard spill while taking a run in the Super-G event, leaving her with a black eye and bruised ribs as she headed into this weekend's event. Vonn is also only three months removed from tearing a ligament in her knee. And yet none of that could keep her off the podium in the final race of her career.

Expectedly, the crowd in attendance gave her a thunderous ovation as she took her final bow.

Vonn retires from the sport as one of the most accomplished skiers in American history. Sunday's bronze marked her eighth World Championship medal, making her the first skier ever to medal at six different World Championships. Her 82 World Cup wins are the most of any woman and just four behind the all-time mark held by Ingemar Stenmark.

Of course, Vonn also has three Olympic medals, including a gold in Downhill at the 2010 Winter Games. She won bronze in the event at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, adding to a bronze in Super-G from 2010.