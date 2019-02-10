Lindsey Vonn closes book on skiing career with third-place finish at World Championships
Vonn, 34, becomes the oldest skiier to ever medal at the World Championships
Lindsey Vonn's professional skiing career is officially over. Vonn put a bow on a historic career with a third-place finish in her final race at the World Championships in Are, Sweden, on Sunday.
Vonn, 34, held on to take home the bronze, becoming the oldest female to medal at the World Championships in the process. Not a bad way to go out.
Afterward, Vonn admitted that she had some serious nerves as he prepared to take her final run.
"It was probably the most nervous I've been in my life," Vonn told Eurosport. "I'm always full tilt and always on the limit and I was worried that I would charge too hard and not make it down in my last race. That was my worst nightmare."
Earlier this week, Vonn took a hard spill while taking a run in the Super-G event, leaving her with a black eye and bruised ribs as she headed into this weekend's event. Vonn is also only three months removed from tearing a ligament in her knee. And yet none of that could keep her off the podium in the final race of her career.
Expectedly, the crowd in attendance gave her a thunderous ovation as she took her final bow.
Vonn retires from the sport as one of the most accomplished skiers in American history. Sunday's bronze marked her eighth World Championship medal, making her the first skier ever to medal at six different World Championships. Her 82 World Cup wins are the most of any woman and just four behind the all-time mark held by Ingemar Stenmark.
Of course, Vonn also has three Olympic medals, including a gold in Downhill at the 2010 Winter Games. She won bronze in the event at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, adding to a bronze in Super-G from 2010.
-
2019 Sam F. Davis Stakes odds, picks
Jody Demling also just nailed the superfecta at the Pegasus World Cup and Robert B. Lewis...
-
Watch Oklahoma vs. Denver gymnastics
The two squads are squaring off on National Girls & Women in Sports Day
-
College Softball opening weekend preview
It's going to be a jam-packed weekend of college softball on SportsLive
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Daniel Negreanu
'Kid Poker,' winner of six World Series of Poker bracelets, joins the podcast
-
Withers, Robert B. Lewis, Holy Bull odds
Jody Demling also nailed the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last 10 year...
-
Watch BYU vs. UC Santa Barbara
BYU has yet to lose this season