LISTEN: Danny Kanell, Raja Bell talk awkward pee tests, smoking before games

Josh Gordon might not have been the only one to get intoxicated before his games.

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell and retired NBA player Raja Bell tackled the topic in a clip from "Off The Bench," their new CBS Sports Digital Podcast, and the level of surprise regarding Gordon's revelation varied by sport.

Kanell admitted it was a "shocker to me, because I never saw guys do this" like Gordon, who was just recently reinstated by the NFL to resume playing for the Cleveland Browns. But Bell, despite expressing shock at the fact "a football player could get away with being drunk before a game," also offered a different perspective when recalling his NBA days.

"You knew some guys had a propensity to smoke a little bit," he said. "When I played in college, I used to really enjoy going to a rec league or an open gym ... having smoked a little bit, because it brought out my creative juices on the basketball court."

Kanell and Bell also address memories of awkward drug tests and other substance abuse in pro locker rooms in "Off The Bench," which is available on iTunes. Both co-hosts delved into why they played their respective sports and The U's return to glory on the college football field.