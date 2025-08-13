The Little League Baseball World Series is officially underway, and is set to run through Sunday, Aug. 24, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event, which has taken place annually since 1947, is one of the most anticipated youth sporting events of the year.

Last year's LLBWS champion Lake Mary was knocked out in their Southeast Regional final against Irmo Little League from Irmo, South Carolina. That means there will be a new champion in 2025 among the 20 teams that earned a spot in Pennsylvania.

The event includes 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from elsewhere around the globe. The double-elimination tournament began on Aug. 13, with as many as four games a day -- with one exception. On Sunday, Aug 17, the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets will play in the MLB Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Bowman Field in neighboring Williamsport. The contest will count as a home game for the Mets.

The U.S. championship and international championship will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23, and be televised on ABC. The international final is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the U.S. title game following at 3:30 p.m. ET. The next day, the consolation game is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and the LLBWS championship game is on tap to start at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

How the Little League World Series works

The Little League World Series uses a bracket, double-elimination system. Until it reaches the championship games, any team that loses once will get another chance to stay in the competition, but once a team loses twice, they are eliminated from play. The U.S., international and the LLBWS championship game will be winner take all.

The games run for six innings and if the score is tied up at that point, a seventh inning, played standard as the ones before it, is added. If the contest is still tied after seven innings, each team will begin their half of the inning with a runner on second base.

All players must be between 10 and 12 years old.

Where to watch Little League World Series

Dates: Aug. 13-Aug. 24

Times: Vary

Location: South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Little League World Series bracket

Little League World Series

Game schedule (all times Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Game 1 -- International: Latin America Region 5, Puerto Rico Region 0

Game 2 -- United States: Mountain Region vs. Great Lakes Region, 3 p.m.

Game 3 -- International: Panama Region vs. Australia Region, 5 p.m.

Game 4 -- United States: Metro Region vs. Southwest Region, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Game 5 -- International: Europe-Africa Region vs. Japan Region, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- United States: Asia-Pacific Region vs. Mexico Region, 3 p.m.

Game 7 -- International: Panama Region vs. Australia Region, 5 p.m.

Game 8 -- United States: Midwest Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15

Game 9 -- International: Canada Region vs. Latin America Region, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- United States: Northwest Region vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 11 -- International: Caribbean Region vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 12 -- United States: West Region vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Game 13 -- International: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- United States: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 15 -- International: Puerto Rico Region vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 16 -- United States: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Game 17 -- United States: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 18 -- International: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.

Game 19 -- United States: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 20 -- International: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 2 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 18

Game 21 -- International: Game 5 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 22 -- United States: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 23 -- International: Game 11 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 24 -- United States: Game 12 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Game 25 -- International: Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 26 -- United States: Game 29 winner vs. Game 22 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 27 -- International: Game 18 winner vs. Game 23 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 28 -- United States: Game 17 winner vs. Game 24 loser, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Game 29 -- International: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 30 -- United States: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 31 -- International: Game 25 winner vs. Game 27 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 32 -- United States: Game 26 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Game 33 -- International: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 34 -- United States: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22

Little League Home Run Derby, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Game 35 -- International Championship: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 36 -- United States Championship: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Game 37 -- LLB World Series Third Place: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 38 -- LLBWS Championship: International Game 35 winner vs. United States Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.

Little League World Series teams

United States

Region Team City/State Great Lakes Clarendon Hills LL Clarendon Hills, Illinois Metro Fairfield National LL Fairfield, Connecticut Mid-Atlantic Glenmoore Eagle LL Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania Midwest Sioux Falls LL Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mountain Summerlin South LL Las Vegas, Nevada New England Braintree American LL Braintree, Massachusetts Northwest Bonney Lake/Sumner LL Bonney Lake, Washington Southeast Irmo LL Irmo, South Carolina Southwest Lamar LL Richmond, Texas West Honolulu LL Honolulu, Hawaii

International