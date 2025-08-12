The Little League Baseball World Series is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and go through Sunday, Aug. 24, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event, which has taken place annually since 1947, is one of the most anticipated youth sporting events of the year.

Last year's LLBWS champion Lake Mary was knocked out in their regional final against Irmo, South Carolina. That means there will be a new champion in 2025 among the 20 teams that will make their way to Pennsylvania.

The event includes 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from elsewhere around the globe. The U.S. championship and international championship will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, and be televised on ABC. The international game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and the U.S. game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On Aug. 24, the consolation game will take place at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and the LLBWS championship game will start at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

How the Little League World Series works

The Little League World Series uses a bracket, double-elimination system. Until it reaches the championship games, any team that loses once will get another chance to stay in the competition, but once a team loses twice, they are eliminated from play. The U.S., international and the LLBWS championship game will be winner take all.

The games run for six innings and if the score is tied up at that point, a seventh inning, played standard as the ones before it, is added. If the contest is still tied after seven innings, each team will begin their half of the inning with a runner on second base.

All players must be between 10 and 12 years old.

Where to watch Little League World Series

Dates: Aug. 13-Aug. 24

Times: Vary

Location: South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Little League World Series bracket

Little League World Series

Game schedule (all times Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 13

Game 1 -- International: Puerto Rico Region vs. Latin America Region, 1 p.m.

Game 2 -- United States: Mountain Region vs. Great Lakes Region, 3 p.m.

Game 3 -- International: Panama Region vs. Australia Region, 5 p.m.

Game 4 -- United States: Metro Region vs. Southwest Region, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 14

Game 5 -- International: Europe-Africa Region vs. Japan Region, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- United States: Asia-Pacific Region vs. Mexico Region, 3 p.m.

Game 7 -- International: Panama Region vs. Australia Region, 5 p.m.

Game 8 -- United States: Midwest Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 15

Game 9 -- International: Canada Region vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- United States: Northwest Region vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 11 -- International: Caribbean Region vs. Game 3 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 12 -- United States: West Region vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Game 13 -- International: Game 3 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- United States: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 15 -- International: Game 1 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 16 -- United States: Game 2 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m.

Little League World Series teams

United States

Region Team City/State Great Lakes Clarendon Hills LL Clarendon Hills, Illinois Metro Fairfield National LL Fairfield, Connecticut Mid-Atlantic Glenmoore Eagle LL Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania Midwest Sioux Falls LL Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mountain Summerlin South LL Las Vegas, Nevada New England Braintree American LL Braintree, Massachusetts Northwest Bonney Lake/Sumner LL Bonney Lake, Washington Southeast Irmo LL Irmo, South Carolina Southwest Lamar LL Richmond, Texas West Honolulu LL Honolulu, Hawaii

International