Chinese Taipei is the 2025 Little League Baseball World Series champions after defeating Nevada 7-0 on Sunday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After six straight champions from the United States, Chinese Taipei became the first international team to win since Japan in 2017.

Chinese Taipei's Lin Chin-Tse was pitching a no-hitter and leading 2-0 going into the fifth inning when Nevada finally got their first hit. The Mountain Region couldn't get more, however, with a double play ending the inning and keeping them off the board. Nevada struggled with wild pitches and walks throughout the game and as the gap became bigger, the frustration was clear from the best team in the U.S.

Chinese Taipei's first two runs came in the second and third inning. A big hit down the left field line in the fifth inning cleared the bases and put three more runs on the board for the international team, making it 5-0. The next at-bat put two more on the board due to an error by the defense. The score would stand at 7-0 as Chinese Taipei's stellar pitching and defense continued through the final inning for their fourth shutout victory of the tournament.

Nevada defeated Connecticut in the U.S. championship and Chinese Taipei eked out a 1-0 victory over Aruba in the international championship to make it to the final round.

Earlier Sunday, Connecticut defeated Aruba 4-2 in the consolation game to take third place. For Aruba, reaching the international final marked the furthest it has ever advanced in this tournament.

In the third-place game, Connecticut had a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning and added some cushion with another run in the top of the sixth, though they didn't end up needing it. Connecticut jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the third and Aruba responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The team from Aruba would not score again as Connecticut's pitching shut the door and closed out the win.

The LLBWS double-elimination event began on Aug. 13 with 20 teams, 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from elsewhere around the globe.

The 11-day event also featured a Little League Home Run Derby which took place Thursday evening, but will air on Friday. The MLB Little League Classic, in which the host New York Mets beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-3, at 2,366-seat Bowman Field last Sunday.

How the Little League World Series works

The Little League World Series has been a double-elimination tournament -- until now. The three championship games this weekend were one-and-done events. Saturday's winners advanced to Sunday's Little League World Series finale for the actual World Series title, while Saturday's losers played in the tournament's consolation game.

Games last six innings and if the score is tied at that point, a seventh inning is played standard under regular rules. If the contest is still tied after seven innings, each team will begin their half of the inning with a runner on second base. All players must be between 10 and 12 years old.

