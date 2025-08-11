new-england-llws-team.jpg
Imagn Images

The Little League Baseball World Series is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 13 and go through Sunday, Aug. 24 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event, which has taken place annually since 1947, is one of the most exciting youth sports events of the year.

Last year's LLBWS champion Lake Mary was knocked out in their regional final Irmo, South Carolina. That means their will be a new champion in 2025 among the 20 teams who make their way to Pennsylvania.

The event includes 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from elsewhere across the globe. The U.S. championship and international championship will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 and be broadcasted on ABC. The international game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and the U.S. game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On Aug. 24, the consolation game will take place at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and the LLBWS championship game will start at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Little League World Series uses a bracket, double-elimination system. Until it reaches the championship games, any team that loses once will get another chance to stay in the competition, but once a team loses twice, they are eliminated from play. The U.S., international and the LLBWS championship game will be winner take all.

The games run for six innings and if the score is tied up at that point, a seventh inning, played standard as the ones before it, is added. If the contest is still tied after seven innings, each team will begin their half of the inning with a runner on second base. 

All players must be between 10 and 12 years old.

Here is a look at the teams participating in the LLBWS.

United States

RegionTeamCity/State

Great Lakes

Clarendon Hills LL

Clarendon Hills, Illinois

Metro

Fairfield National LL

Fairfield, Connecticut

Mid-Atlantic

Glenmoore Eagle LL

Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania

Midwest

Sioux Falls LL

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mountain

Summerlin South LL

Las Vegas, Nevada

New England

Braintree American LL

Braintree, Massachusetts

Northwest

Bonney Lake/Sumner LL

Bonney Lake, Washington

Southeast

Irmo LL

Irmo, South Carolina

Southwest

Lamar LL

Richmond, Texas

West

Honolulu LL

Honolulu, Hawaii

International

Region Team City/Country

Asia-Pacific

Tung-Yuan LL

Taipei, Chinese Taipei

Australia

Brisbane North Region LL

Brisbane, Queensland

Canada

Little Mountain LL

Vancouver, British Columbia

Caribbean

Aruba Center LL

Santa Cruz, Aruba

Europe-Africa

South Czech Republic LL

Brno, Czechia

Japan

Joto LL

Tokyo, Japan

Latin America

Cardenales LL

Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Mexico

El Swing Perfecto LL

Chihuahua, Mexico

Panama

Vacamonte LL

Arraijan, Panama

Puerto Rico

Juan A. Bibiloni LL

Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Where to watch Little League World Series

Dates: Aug. 13-Aug. 24
Times: Vary
Location: South Williamsport, Pennsylvania
TV: ESPN platforms | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!) 