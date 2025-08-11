The Little League Baseball World Series is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 13 and go through Sunday, Aug. 24 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event, which has taken place annually since 1947, is one of the most exciting youth sports events of the year.

Last year's LLBWS champion Lake Mary was knocked out in their regional final Irmo, South Carolina. That means their will be a new champion in 2025 among the 20 teams who make their way to Pennsylvania.

The event includes 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from elsewhere across the globe. The U.S. championship and international championship will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 and be broadcasted on ABC. The international game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and the U.S. game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

On Aug. 24, the consolation game will take place at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and the LLBWS championship game will start at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Little League World Series uses a bracket, double-elimination system. Until it reaches the championship games, any team that loses once will get another chance to stay in the competition, but once a team loses twice, they are eliminated from play. The U.S., international and the LLBWS championship game will be winner take all.

The games run for six innings and if the score is tied up at that point, a seventh inning, played standard as the ones before it, is added. If the contest is still tied after seven innings, each team will begin their half of the inning with a runner on second base.

All players must be between 10 and 12 years old.

Here is a look at the teams participating in the LLBWS.

United States

Region Team City/State Great Lakes Clarendon Hills LL Clarendon Hills, Illinois Metro Fairfield National LL Fairfield, Connecticut Mid-Atlantic Glenmoore Eagle LL Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania Midwest Sioux Falls LL Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mountain Summerlin South LL Las Vegas, Nevada New England Braintree American LL Braintree, Massachusetts Northwest Bonney Lake/Sumner LL Bonney Lake, Washington Southeast Irmo LL Irmo, South Carolina Southwest Lamar LL Richmond, Texas West Honolulu LL Honolulu, Hawaii

International

Region Team City/Country Asia-Pacific Tung-Yuan LL Taipei, Chinese Taipei Australia Brisbane North Region LL Brisbane, Queensland Canada Little Mountain LL Vancouver, British Columbia Caribbean Aruba Center LL Santa Cruz, Aruba Europe-Africa South Czech Republic LL Brno, Czechia Japan Joto LL Tokyo, Japan Latin America Cardenales LL Barquisimeto, Venezuela Mexico El Swing Perfecto LL Chihuahua, Mexico Panama Vacamonte LL Arraijan, Panama Puerto Rico Juan A. Bibiloni LL Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

Where to watch Little League World Series

Dates: Aug. 13-Aug. 24

Times: Vary

Location: South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN platforms | Stream: Fubo