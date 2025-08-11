Little League Baseball World Series 2025: Where to watch, dates, start times, TV channel, live stream, teams
The Little League World Series begins on Wednesday
The Little League Baseball World Series is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 13 and go through Sunday, Aug. 24 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event, which has taken place annually since 1947, is one of the most exciting youth sports events of the year.
Last year's LLBWS champion Lake Mary was knocked out in their regional final Irmo, South Carolina. That means their will be a new champion in 2025 among the 20 teams who make their way to Pennsylvania.
The event includes 10 teams from the United States and 10 teams from elsewhere across the globe. The U.S. championship and international championship will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 and be broadcasted on ABC. The international game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET and the U.S. game will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
On Aug. 24, the consolation game will take place at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and the LLBWS championship game will start at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Little League World Series uses a bracket, double-elimination system. Until it reaches the championship games, any team that loses once will get another chance to stay in the competition, but once a team loses twice, they are eliminated from play. The U.S., international and the LLBWS championship game will be winner take all.
The games run for six innings and if the score is tied up at that point, a seventh inning, played standard as the ones before it, is added. If the contest is still tied after seven innings, each team will begin their half of the inning with a runner on second base.
All players must be between 10 and 12 years old.
Here is a look at the teams participating in the LLBWS.
United States
|Region
|Team
|City/State
Great Lakes
Clarendon Hills LL
Clarendon Hills, Illinois
Metro
Fairfield National LL
Fairfield, Connecticut
Mid-Atlantic
Glenmoore Eagle LL
Upper Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania
Midwest
Sioux Falls LL
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Mountain
Summerlin South LL
Las Vegas, Nevada
New England
Braintree American LL
Braintree, Massachusetts
Northwest
Bonney Lake/Sumner LL
Bonney Lake, Washington
Southeast
Irmo LL
Irmo, South Carolina
Southwest
Lamar LL
Richmond, Texas
West
Honolulu LL
Honolulu, Hawaii
International
|Region
|Team
|City/Country
Asia-Pacific
Tung-Yuan LL
Taipei, Chinese Taipei
Australia
Brisbane North Region LL
Brisbane, Queensland
Canada
Little Mountain LL
Vancouver, British Columbia
Caribbean
Aruba Center LL
Santa Cruz, Aruba
Europe-Africa
South Czech Republic LL
Brno, Czechia
Japan
Joto LL
Tokyo, Japan
Latin America
Cardenales LL
Barquisimeto, Venezuela
Mexico
El Swing Perfecto LL
Chihuahua, Mexico
Panama
Vacamonte LL
Arraijan, Panama
Puerto Rico
Juan A. Bibiloni LL
Yabucoa, Puerto Rico
Where to watch Little League World Series
Dates: Aug. 13-Aug. 24
Times: Vary
Location: South Williamsport, Pennsylvania
TV: ESPN platforms | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)