Little League World Series 2018: Full schedule, scores, bracket as South Korea reaches championship game

The international representative in the Little League World Series is set. South Korea, representing the Asia-Pacific, awaits the winner of the United States Championship between Hawaii (West) and Georgia (Southeast). South Korea hasn't lost a game all tournament, but Japan gave the squad a scare. Dominant pitching was once again the difference, with South Korea edging out a 2-1 win over Japan after routing the team 10-0 earlier this week.

After starting with 16 teams, only three remain. Hawaii is yet to lose a game, and has beaten Georgia in this tournament. However, every game now is do-or-die. Hawaii, of course, is playing for the people back home preparing for the impending Hurricane Lane. The last time it faced off against Georgia, we ended up with an 11-inning romp that saw Hawaii win 2-0.

Here's the schedule for each day. Scores will be updated as games are completed.

Thursday, Aug. 16 (Round 1)

Game 1: Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 2



Game 2: Mid-Atlantic 5, Midwest 2



Game 3: Mexico 3, Australia 2

Game 4: Southwest 3, New England 1

Friday, Aug. 17 (Round 1)

Game 5: Japan 11, Europe/Africa 1

Game 6: Great Lakes 5, Northwest 4

Game 7: Latin America 8, Canada 3



Game 8: West 2, Southeast 0 in 11 innings



Saturday, Aug. 18 (Round 2 -- loser's bracket)

Game 9: Caribbean 6, Australia 0



Game 10: Midwest 9, New England 5



Game 11: Canada 2, Europe/Africa 1



Game 12: Southeast 3, Northwest 0



Sunday, Aug. 19 (Round 2 -- winner's bracket)

Game 13: Asia-Pacific 5, Mexico 1



Game 14: Mid-Atlantic 2, Southwest 1



Game 15: Japan 4, Latin America 2



Game 16: West 8, Great Lakes 3



Monday, Aug. 20 (Round 3)

Game A New England 15, Australia 0



Game 17: Caribbean 3, Latin America 1



Game 18: Great Lakes 5, Midwest 4



Game 19: Canada 6, Mexico 4



Game 20: Southeast 7, Southwest 6



Wednesday, Aug. 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 21: Caribbean 9, Canada 4



Game 22: Southeast 4, Great Lakes 3

Game 23: Asia-Pacific 10, Japan 0



Game 24: West 10, Mid-Atlantic 0



Thursday, Aug. 23 (Quarterfinals)

Game 25: Japan 1, Caribbean 0



Game 26: Southeast 7, Mid-Atlantic 3



Saturday, Aug. 25 (Semifinals)

Game 27: Asia-Pacific 2, Japan 1



Game 28: U.S. Championship Game, Hawaii vs. Southwest -- 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC



Sunday, Aug. 26 (Championship and third-place game)