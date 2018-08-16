Little League World Series 2018: Full schedule, scores, bracket, dates, times, channels, live stream

The Little League World Series is just around the corner, which means that it's time for these kids to go Big League. The Little League World Series is great, because it puts kids on the stage. Seeing 10-12 year olds get the MLB treatment is always fun, from their name cards to them highlighting the things that they like.

So, who will steal the show this year?

As always, the bracket is going to include eight United States regions and eight international teams. The United States regions will play each other, as will the international ones, until the winners of each bracket square off in the final game. Last year, Japan defeated Lufkin Little League, representing the Southwest Region out of Lufkin, Texas.

Here's the schedule for each day. Scores will be updated as games are completed. All games can be streamed on WatchESPN.

Click here for live Lilttle League World Series bracket.

Thursday, Aug. 16 (Round 1)

Game 1: Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 2



Game 2: Mid-Atlantic 5, Midwest 2



Game 3: Mexico vs. Australia -- 5 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 4: New England vs. Southwest -- 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2



Friday, Aug. 17 (Round 1)

Game 5: Europe/Africa vs. Japan -- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 6: Northwest vs. Great Lakes -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 7: Latin America vs. Canada -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 8: Southeast vs. West -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN



Saturday, Aug. 18 (Round 2 -- loser's bracket)

Game 9: Caribbean vs. Game 3 loser -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 10: Midwest vs. Game 4 loser -- 3 p.m. ET on ABC



Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser -- 8 p.m. on ESPN



Sunday, Aug. 19 (Round 2 -- winner's bracket)

Game 13: Asia-Pacific vs. Game 3 winner -- 9 a.m. ET on ESPN



Game 14: Mid-Atlantic vs. Game 4 winner -- 11 a.m. ET on ESPN



Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 16: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 2 p.m. ET on ABC



Monday, Aug. 20 (Round 3)

Game A (Consolation): Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser -- 11 a.m. ET on ESPN



Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Game 9 winner -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Game 10 winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Game 11 winner -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2



Game 20: Game 14 loser vs. Game 12 winner -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2



Tuesday, Aug. 21 (Round 4)

Game B (Consolation): Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser -- 11 a.m. ET on ESPN



Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner -- 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN



Wednesday, Aug. 22 (Quarterfinals)

Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN



Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner -- 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN



Thursday, Aug. 23 (Quarterfinals)

Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser -- 3 p.m. on ESPN



Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser -- 7 p.m. on ESPN



Saturday, Aug. 25 (Semifinals)

Game 27: International Championship Game, Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner -- 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC



Game 28: U.S. Championship Game, Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner -- 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC



Sunday, Aug. 26 (Championship and third-place game)