Little League World Series 2018: Watch South Korea vs. Japan in International Championship Game

South Korea has been terrific in representing the Asia-Pacific region so far at this Little League World Series. The squad out of Seoul was dominant in qualifiers and is coming off an emphatic 10-0 win over Japan that put South Korea into the International Championship Game. The winner of the championship will go on to face the winner of the U.S. Championship, so there's a lot on the line.

The good news for the Asia-Pacific representative is that it has already beaten its opponent in the next game. Japan survived 1-0 against the Caribbean's Puerto Rico to move onto the the International Championship. Japan will try to put its drubbing against South Korea behind it as it tries to repeat what Tokyo was able to do last year by winning the World Championship while representing Japan. Doing so will be no easy feat, as South Korean pitching has given up just three runs in as many games, but Japan will try to break that dominant run.

Here's how to watch the LLWS International Championship.

LLWS International Championship: Asia-Pacific vs. Japan

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25



Time: 12:30 p.m. ET



Location: Lamade, Williamsport, Pennsylvania



Channel: ABC



Stream: WatchESPN



For score updates, see a complete schedule of the Little League World Series here.