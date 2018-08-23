Little League World Series 2018: Watch the International Championship Game of the LLWS

South Korea has been terrific in representing the Asia-Pacific region so far at this Little League World Series. The squad out of Seoul was dominant in qualifiers, and is coming off an emphatic 10-0 win over Japan that put South Korea into the International Championship Game. The winner of the championship will go on to face the winner of the U.S. Championship, so there's a lot on the line.

The good news for the Asia-Pacific representative is that it has beaten both teams that it could face in the International Championship. The Caribbean lost 4-2 in its opener against South Korea, while Japan was beaten after some good performances early. Asia-Pacific got to this point behind a dominant showing on the mound by Yeong Hyeon Kim, who had 10 strikeouts and gave up just a hit and no walks against Japan in the 10-0 win in South Korea's last game. South Korea pitching has given up just three runs in three games so far, which has gotten it to this point.

Here's how to watch the LLWS International Championship.

LLWS International Championship: Asia-Pacific vs. Japan/Caribbean

Date: Saturday, Aug. 25



Time: 12:30 p.m. ET



Location: Lamade -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania



Channel: ABC



Stream: WatchESPN



For score updates, see a complete schedule of the Little League World Series here.