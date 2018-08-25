Little League World Series 2018: Watch the world championship game of the LLWS
Only six teams are in the running to become world champions
Sixteen teams from around the United States and the world qualified for the 2018 Little League World Series, and only two teams remain.
On Saturday afternoon, South Korea outlasted Japan to win the International bracket, then Hawaii beat Georgia to win the United States bracket. South Korea and Hawaii will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday. Japan and Georgia will play in the Consolation Game.
Hawaii is looking to bring a trophy back home as Hurricane Lane threatens the state. Here's how you can watch Sunday's Championship Game.
LLWS World Championship
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 26
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Lamade -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: WatchESPN
For score updates, see a complete schedule of the Little League World Series here.
