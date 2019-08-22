Little League World Series coach gives emotional speech after New Jersey team loses in the tournament

Sometimes in sports it really isn't just about winning or losing, and Jairo Labrador, the manager of the Elizabeth, New Jersey Little League World Series team showed his kids, and everyone else watching the LLWS just that.

In an emotional post-game speech he thanked his team and encouraged them in whatever they do next. While the team Mid-Atlantic team did not win the LLWS, falling 4-1 to the Southwest team out of River Edge, Louisiana in the U.S. bracket, the experience still meant a lot to the group.

"For the rest of my life, I'm proud that you guys get to call me coach."



"That's what we are, we're fighters," Labrador said, gathering his team after the loss. He believes great things are to come for the group he led saying to them, "Every single one of you is gonna be successful."

Labrador takes his title and role of coach very seriously. "For the rest of my life I'm proud that you guys are gonna call me coach," he said. Getting visibly emotional he says, "I love you guys. Bring it in boys," and all at once they chanted, "Family on three. One, two, three, family."

Labrador then jokes saying, "One more thing, I need you guys to help me up," as he reaches to his team for assistance.

He hugged every player after his speech and was clearly grateful for the time he spent being their coach, win or lose.