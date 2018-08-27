Little League World Series: Hawaii players, fans salute South Korea moments after winning
Hawaii manager Gerald Oda had to deal with a lot en route to Hawaii's win
Hawaii won the Little League World Series on Sunday, but as is usually the case in Williamsport, sportsmanship won the day. Although the win was an emotional one for Hawaii manager Gerald Oda's team, he took the time to remind his team to pay tribute to the South Korea team that entered the championship game undefeated.
After the game went final, Hawaii and its fans chanted "Ko-re-a" to credit South Korea for what was an unbelievable tournament.
Fans were taken by the dignity displayed in victory by the Hawaii squad.
Oda and Hawaii jumped out in front of South Korea with a 1-0 lead before blanking South Korea en route to a 3-0 win. Hawaii's governor, David Ige, also commemorated Hawaii's performance in the series.
The team also helped to clean up after the win.
In fact, staying humble is exactly what Oda said after the win.
The Little League World Series is a fun time of the year, and it's always a shame when it's over. When you get teams like Hawaii and South Korea, two teams that emphasize sportsmanship, it makes it that much more fun to watch. After its win, Hawaii wanted to remind every team that the real achievement was making it to Williamsport. That's not an easy thing to keep in mind after winning a world championship.
