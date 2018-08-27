Little League World Series: Hawaii players, fans salute South Korea moments after winning

Hawaii won the Little League World Series on Sunday, but as is usually the case in Williamsport, sportsmanship won the day. Although the win was an emotional one for Hawaii manager Gerald Oda's team, he took the time to remind his team to pay tribute to the South Korea team that entered the championship game undefeated.

After the game went final, Hawaii and its fans chanted "Ko-re-a" to credit South Korea for what was an unbelievable tournament.

Fans were taken by the dignity displayed in victory by the Hawaii squad.

These are the enduring lessons to be taught in sports; humility in victory builds character and makes a win a learning opportunity. Great coaching going on here. Congratulations to Hawaii on the win and to South Korea for a great LLWS! — EverydayTranquility (@evertranquil) August 26, 2018

True class. Well done, coach!! — MwilliamsSean (@MwilliamsSean) August 26, 2018

I’m so impressed with the coach, positive messages and the ability to put the players at ease in huge pressure situations. Such a different approach than most coaches. — Dale Hanson (@dalehanson82) August 26, 2018

Respect to that coach for teaching class and respect — Leavern Willis III (@3rrdvern) August 27, 2018

Sportsmanship is still a beautiful thing. Always respect every opponent. — David Merinar (@DavidMerinar) August 26, 2018

Oda and Hawaii jumped out in front of South Korea with a 1-0 lead before blanking South Korea en route to a 3-0 win. Hawaii's governor, David Ige, also commemorated Hawaii's performance in the series.

Congratulations to Coach Gerald Oda & the 2018 Little League World Champions. Your entire journey uplifted the State of Hawaii during a time when a major hurricane was barreling toward the islands. Way to go Boys, you made all of Hawaii proud! #LLWS #LLWSChamps #AlohaStrong pic.twitter.com/PPHZdxSUXv — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) August 26, 2018

The team also helped to clean up after the win.

I love Hawaii's manager Gerald Oda. Told the kids to remain humble, made them clean up, helped the USA crowd chant "Korea" after Hawaii won. Teaching these kids to be good men. We need more leaders and men like Gerald. #LLWS — Morgan Malone (@MorganMalone516) August 26, 2018

In fact, staying humble is exactly what Oda said after the win.

“Humble! Stay humble!” — Honolulu manager Gerald Oda’s first words to his team after winning it all today. https://t.co/oct22IBaVj — Gordon Y.K. Pang (@PangInTheHale) August 26, 2018

The Little League World Series is a fun time of the year, and it's always a shame when it's over. When you get teams like Hawaii and South Korea, two teams that emphasize sportsmanship, it makes it that much more fun to watch. After its win, Hawaii wanted to remind every team that the real achievement was making it to Williamsport. That's not an easy thing to keep in mind after winning a world championship.