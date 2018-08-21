Little League World Series kids turn muddy hill into slip-and-slide during rain delay

Baseball came to a temporary halt in Williamsport on Tuesday morning thanks to a rain delay in the early game of the day's Little League World Series action, but that doesn't mean fans stopped having fun.

In fact, the kids, in particular, may have started having even more fun once the tarps came out.

That's because Williamsport isn't just home to MLB memories, Little League celebrities and grade-school heroics. It's also home to some pretty gnarly mudslides. When there's rain, there are natural slip-and-slides on the grounds, and no one loves to muck it up in the mud like the kiddos. This week, and especially on Tuesday, that was very clearly the case as kids lined up to slide their way down hills beyond the outfield.