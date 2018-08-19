Little League World Series pitcher tips cap to batter after giving up home run

The 2018 Little League World Series is ongoing, and will run through next weekend. Already though, the tournament has offered some fun and occasionally sweet moments.

Take what happened during Saturday's elimination game between Spain and Canada. Spain trailed 1-0 in the sixth inning when Lucas Iriate hit a solo homer off Zaeden Pleasants. Rather than react in a mopey or angry way, Pleasants tips his cap to Iriate as he rounds the bases:

Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap. #LLWS pic.twitter.com/HYTWmaI32n — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 19, 2018

You don't see that too often. Kudos to Iriate for the big hit -- and to Pleasants for his response.

By the way, Pleasants and his Canadian teammates went on to win 2-1 in 10 innings.