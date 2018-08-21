Little League World Series: Players scoop up infield dirt to take home following heartbreaking elimination
One of the LLWS' best traditions continues in Williamsport
The Little League World Series is a friendly reminder that winning is not, in fact, everything. It's about the kids and their experiences and sportsmanship, which has led to some terrific traditions being born along the way. One of those is players collecting dirt from the diamond to take home with them.
Mexico lost to Canada 6-4 on Monday, so the team continued its part in the tradition.
Other teams, of course, did their part to keep the tradition alive.
The Little League World Series is the type of event where you just want everyone to win. However, these team take their losses in stride. Traditions like this show it's really about getting here and having the opportunity to play on such a big stage.
Indeed, just making it is a ridiculous feat. This year, for example, Mexico was represented by Matamoros A.C. out of Tamaulipas. They beat out two pools of teams to make it this far, but of course they'd have liked to go further.
Fans on Twitter were apparently inconsolable over the tradition -- perhaps even more so than the players themselves.
Even though it's heartbreaking to see, these kids are alright. If nothing else, they clearly seem to have their heads in the right space after the loss.
