London Marathon 2019: Mo Farah's room at Haile Gebrselassie-owned Ethiopian hotel burglarized

With the London Marathon looming on Sunday, Mo Farah hasn't been without his share of distractions. The four-time Olympic champion had his hotel room in Ethiopa robbed on his 36th birthday last month. Two phones, a watch his wife gave to him and cash was reportedly stolen.

Farah said on Tuesday at a press conference for the upcoming marathon that he is "disappointed with Haile [retired running great Haile Gebrselassie]," via the Associated Press. Gebrselassie owns the hotel in the YaYa Africa Athletics Village where Farah was staying. He believes that the key was given to the person who robbed him.

"Someone in reception had given my key to someone and someone has gone in and opened my room and opened my suitcase," Farah said. "It was locked on a code. And someone taken my two phones, taken my money, taken my watch that my wife got me that you can't buy. The hotel never... (did) anything to get my stuff back. I asked them, they got the police involved. They said they arrested some five guys, they were released."

Falah has only been running marathons full-time since 2018, and he's already breaking records. He'll be a name to watch out for on Sunday.