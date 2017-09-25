LOOK: 97-year-old WWII veteran takes a knee to support athlete protests

John Middlemas posed for the photo and stated "those kids have every right to protest."

One of the biggest claims from those who oppose the anthem protests around sports is that it's a sign of disrespect to not only the country, but the troops and veterans that have served to protect it. 

However, not everyone agrees with that sentiment -- including some troops and veterans themselves. 

One of those veterans is 97-year-old John Middlemas, a World War II vet who went viral on social media after a photo was shared of him taking a knee in solidarity with protesting athletes. Middlemas' grandson shared the photo and an accompanying quote from his grandfather:

"Those kids have every right to protest."

The photo was retweeted more than 144,000 times in less than 24 hours, which is likely way more exposure than Middlemas or his grandson were expecting when they shared the message online. But that message -- that the intent of the athletes' protest is not to disrespect the flag or those who have served, but rather bring attention to injustice in the country -- has proven to be a strong and important one, and people have taken notice. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories