LOOK: 97-year-old WWII veteran takes a knee to support athlete protests
John Middlemas posed for the photo and stated "those kids have every right to protest."
One of the biggest claims from those who oppose the anthem protests around sports is that it's a sign of disrespect to not only the country, but the troops and veterans that have served to protect it.
However, not everyone agrees with that sentiment -- including some troops and veterans themselves.
One of those veterans is 97-year-old John Middlemas, a World War II vet who went viral on social media after a photo was shared of him taking a knee in solidarity with protesting athletes. Middlemas' grandson shared the photo and an accompanying quote from his grandfather:
"Those kids have every right to protest."
The photo was retweeted more than 144,000 times in less than 24 hours, which is likely way more exposure than Middlemas or his grandson were expecting when they shared the message online. But that message -- that the intent of the athletes' protest is not to disrespect the flag or those who have served, but rather bring attention to injustice in the country -- has proven to be a strong and important one, and people have taken notice.
-
NASCAR issues statement
President Trump tweeted he was 'proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans' on Monday mor...
-
Earnhardt Jr. supports peaceful protest
The popular driver opposed the views of several NASCAR figures and cited Americans' rights...
-
Trump supports NASCAR
While NFL teams protested en masse on Sunday during the anthem, NASCAR teams were at full...
-
Kyle Busch wins at NHMS
Kyle Busch claims a big win Sunday while Kyle Larson clinches a spot in the Round of 12 on...
-
NASCAR's Petty blasts anthem protests
Petty says 'anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country'
-
NASCAR puts Logano in time-out
New England native will start from the rear of the field in Sunday's playoff race
Add a Comment