LOOK: A football team of 8-year-olds knelt for the anthem in response to St. Louis protests
The team of children agreed among themselves to follow Colin Kaepernick's stand against injustice
There is a group of kids in In Cahokia, Illinois who are following the lead of Colin Kaepernick. A team of 8-year-old football players have decided to take a knee during the national anthem, copying Kaepernick's form of protest that he started in 2016 (and has seen other NFL players follow suit in a myriad of ways).
The team decided to take a stand after a conversation with their coach, Orlando Gooden. According to Gooden, the team came up with the idea on their own, and the Belleville News-Democrat reports that their parents supported the decision.
"One of the kids brought it up and asked, 'What's going on in St. Louis? Why are they demonstrating and rioting?'" Gooden said. "He's just an 8-year-old baby and he's asking me why they are doing it. I felt it was a teaching opportunity. As a coach and adult, it's your role to protect those that are weaker and to enlighten them when you can."
Gooden also insists that he did not have a hand in the protest.
"I know some of the people talk and speak as if I told the kids to turn around and that. I didn't," he said. "They brought up the subject and led the discussion. I feel like once a child shows interest in a topic, you have to talk to them and teach them what you can."
The decision, naturally, has been met with mixed reactions. Some have said that the team should be removed from their youth league, whereas others are praising Gooden for not shying away from difficult issues.
"I told them kneeling is a show of respect, not for those who broke boundaries -- I support only peaceful protest -- but for the innocent lives that have been touched by injustice," he said.
-
Chase Elliott penalized
Did Elliott cheat to finish second in the NASCAR playoff opener? You be the judge
-
Kasey Kahne gets a ride for next season
Kahne has been with Hendrick Motorsports since the 2012 season and is currently in contention...
-
Can Chase Elliott win the NASCAR cup?
After finishing second in the first playoff race of the season, can the 21-year-old son of...
-
All Sports Newsletter trivia answers
Find out if you're as smart as you think you are
-
NASCAR playoffs at Chicagoland results
Truex Jr. automatically advances to the Round of 12 and will have five more bonus points carried...
-
NASCAR playoff picks, title odds
Martin Truex Jr. leads the way as the NASCAR playoffs begin Sunday at Chicagoland
Add a Comment