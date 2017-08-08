LOOK: Arm wrestling is on The Ocho today and the trophy is friggin' incredible
Eccentric sports tend to have some of the sickest awards, and arm wrestling is no exception. On ESPN's best gimmick ever: ESPN 8: The Ocho day, they aired an arm wrestling tournament, and the winner gets... a giant hammer. Because even the strongest people in the world need a reminder that they're awesome sometimes.
These events are airing on what was formerly and also what will soon become ESPN U. That's a beastly venue for arm wrestling too. It's hard not to wonder if it's a lot more lucrative than we realize if they're affording giant rings and hammer trophies.
