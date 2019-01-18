LOOK: Arnold Schwarzenegger's son recreates famous 'Mr. Olympia' bodybuilding pose
Joseph Baena shared the photo in an Instagram post
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is extremely close to him, and it shows. The two have a very public bond, often sharing social media posts with each other, and most recently Baena shared a photo of himself mimicking his father's famous "Mr. Olympia" pose.
The post, shared in an Instagram photo, has since gone viral. It's dripping in nostalgia.
Baena shared the photo with the caption "Just a lil thicc." For notes, Baena just needs a slightly more pronounced point of his right hand and more of a grimace on his face, but the resemblance is certainly there.
Even at 71, Schwarzenegger seems to be a more than competent workout buddy. In July, Baena shared a photo of the two outside of the famous Gold's Gym.
Baena is definitely Schwarzenegger's son, and he seems more than happy to let the world show it. If nothing else, he has his father's work ethic when it comes to pumping iron. Maybe one day he will be screaming "Get to the choppa!" in his own feature film.
-
2019 Lecomte Stakes odds, expert picks
Jody Demling nailed the Arkansas Derby and Florida Derby last year
-
Keri: Bet on states legalizing gambling
Seven states have joined Nevada in legalizing sports betting, and New York could be next u...
-
Pegasus World Cup expert picks, bets
SportsLine's Jody Demling called Gun Runner winning the Pegasus World Cup last year
-
How to watch OSU vs. WVU wrestling
Everything you need to know to tune in for this week's showdown at the WVU Coliseum
-
Watch Stevens Point vs. River Falls
Stevens Point is still undefeated on the season
-
Pro bull rider dies at 25 from injuries
The Professional Bull Riders association announced Lowe's death Tuesday night