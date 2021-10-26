A cyclist and a spectator were involved in a dangerous crash at the Cicloturista Condaca Salmor Bike event in El Hierro, Canary Islands on Saturday. The accident was caused by a spectator who, after looking at her cell phone, aimlessly attempted to cross the road near the finish line just as the unnamed cyclist, who was in first place and set to win the event, was riding by.

Just before the accident, a man had crossed the road in the same spot and made it across successfully.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 3 p.m. after the accident occurred. Video shows spectators reacting to the horrific crash as the cyclist was racing towards the finish line and collided with the yet to be identified spectator.

According to Cycling Weekly, the cyclist was taken to Hospital Nuestra Senora de Los Reyes and suffered a head injury. According to the same report, the spectator's condition is unknown.

"An injured cyclist in El Hierro has been taken to hospital following a collision with another person," a regional government emergency services spokesperson said in a statement. "The information we received was that the cyclist had run over another person during a sporting event. The cyclist appeared from a first evaluation to be suffering from non-serious head injuries.

"The woman who had been knocked over was treated at the scene by medical services covering the event. A police investigation into the incident is underway."

In total, 270 cyclists that participated in the event.