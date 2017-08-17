LOOK: Earnhardt, Keselowski, others troll NASCAR legend Wallace for 'crazy story'

Kenny Wallace is a 25-year NASCAR veteran who made a name for himself in the Xfinity Series, winning nine times in addition to being named the most popular driver in 1991, 1994 and 2006.

He also has a "crazy story" to tell.

Scary stuff just now. 270 south. Car hits wall on right side of us. Flips and @KimWallace_36 screams and I floor it. And miss it by 5 feet😲 — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) August 16, 2017

Description of our "close call" last night in BIG auto wreck on 270 south in St.Louis Missouri. pic.twitter.com/eW5BHpWPy5 — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) August 16, 2017

The seriousness of the Wallace described "close call" didn't stop some of NASCAR's most popular drivers from teasing the legend about his story telling.

First it was NASCAR's current most popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Then it was 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski.

2008 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year Landon Cassill chimed in as well.

Heck even the official Twitter account for Texas Motor Speedway had to get in on the action!

All kidding aside, we're glad you're OK, Kenny!