LOOK: Earnhardt, Keselowski, others troll NASCAR legend Wallace for 'crazy story'
NASCAR drivers had some fun with Kenny Wallace after he posted a 'crazy story' to his Twitter account
Kenny Wallace is a 25-year NASCAR veteran who made a name for himself in the Xfinity Series, winning nine times in addition to being named the most popular driver in 1991, 1994 and 2006.
He also has a "crazy story" to tell.
The seriousness of the Wallace described "close call" didn't stop some of NASCAR's most popular drivers from teasing the legend about his story telling.
First it was NASCAR's current most popular driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Then it was 2012 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski.
2008 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year Landon Cassill chimed in as well.
Heck even the official Twitter account for Texas Motor Speedway had to get in on the action!
All kidding aside, we're glad you're OK, Kenny!
-
McGregor to fly viral singer to Vegas
Mick Konstantin's song about McGregor has racked up 3 million views on Facebook
-
How to watch NASCAR at Bristol
Martin Truex Jr. could clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title Saturday night
-
NASCAR playoff points heading to Bristol
With three races to go, 13 drivers have secured a chance at a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series...
-
Gold medal-winning cyclist dies at 39
Wooldridge, who won gold for Australia in 2004 in Athens, took his own life
-
Under Armour CEO leaves Trump council
Kevin Plank is attempting to distance the sportswear giant from Trump's administration
-
Larson completes Michigan hat-trick
Larson has won three straight at Michigan International Speedway since winning his first career...
Add a Comment