LOOK: Falcons receivers pay tribute to Ric Flair with custom cleats during warmups
Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu honored the wrestler with some sweet pregame kicks
Ric Flair will tell you himself he ain't dead yet, but that didn't stop a couple of Atlanta Falcons players from paying tribute to the iconic wrestler on Sunday.
Prior to Atlanta's game against the Bills, wideouts Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu both rocked their own custom cleats honoring "The Nature Boy" during warmups.
The custom kicks featured some well-known quotes from Flair, who is a resident of Atlanta and has a good relationship with the Falcons' organization. The wrestler showed up to the team's training camp last summer and helped get them fired up with a classic promo.
Unfortunately for Jones and Sanu, their support for Flair may have actually brought them bad luck.
