Saturday's state championship football game between Rich and Monticello High Schools in Utah put a completely new spin on the game-opening coin toss, as their matchup would forego tradition in favor of a radically new way to determine which team would open the game with possession of the ball. In a departure from the traditional coin toss, the two teams would wrestle for a football after it was dropped from a helicopter down onto midfield.

Prior to the start of the game, the helicopter flew low over the air above Southern Utah University in Cedar City, hovering at midfield before dropping the ball onto the midfield logo. The two schools' captains then fought for possession in what amounted to something of a pre-game novelty. The stunt turned out to be a precursor to an actual coin toss, which Rich High School would end up winning.

Video of the pre-game stunt was taken by Kansas City Chiefs assistant running backs coach Porter Ellett, whose nephew was playing in the game.

The helicopter drop ended up being the most exciting part of Saturday's game, as Rich High School would go on to beat Monticello in a 50-14 drubbing and repeated as 1A eight-player state champions.