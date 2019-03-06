LOOK: Jay Glazer gets his tooth knocked out during MMA training with Demi Lovato

Mental note: Don't mess with Demi Lovato. The pop star has apparently been doing MMA training with Jay Glazer, and training appears to be going very well. Glazer posted a video to his Instagram of himself ringing the bell after getting his tooth knocked out by Lovato, while the singer casually stood beside him laughing.

If nothing else, Glazer was a good sport about the shot.

Ironically, Lovato was training at an Unbreakable Performance Gym in Los Angeles, a chain that is owned by Glazer. She managed to do all of this while Glazer had his mouthpiece in, which is even more impressive.

The gym tweeted about it, saying that the bell gets rung when something special happens, and apparently Glazer getting his own bell rung is about as special as it gets.

We ring the bell at Unbreakable when something special happens... nothing could be more special than @ddlovato knocking our guy @jayglazer tooth out while sparring... THROUGH HIS… https://t.co/dWkES11flm — Unbreakable (@Unbreakable) March 5, 2019

Lovato also gets a shoutout for her apology, in which she's clearly incredibly proud of herself. But she earned that. Glazer looks a little more like a hockey player or -- you know -- a boxer now. And he has Lovato to thank for it.