LOOK: Katie Ledecky has the pool to herself after winning race by 19 seconds

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has long dominated the distance freestyle circuit, and on Monday night that dominance continued. Ledecky won the 1500-meter freestyle at the world championships by a stunning 19 seconds. Ledecky has broken her own record in this event time and time again, and it appears that no one is touching her in this race for some time.

Spoiler Alert: Katie Ledecky won by 19 seconds 😮 pic.twitter.com/ujsKLr1QcC — NBCSN (@NBCSN) July 25, 2017

Ledecky looks awfully lonely in Lane 4.

Katie Ledecky is really good at swimming. pic.twitter.com/EDeuVPKvf4 — NBCSN (@NBCSN) July 25, 2017

With the win Monday, Ledecky currently holds the top six spots among women in the nearly mile-long race. Despite her utter rout on Monday night, her 15:31.82 finish was still six seconds off her best time of 15:25.48. Ledecky has been setting and re-setting her record since she was 16 year old. Now only 20, she is showing absolutely no sign of slowing down.