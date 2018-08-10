LOOK: Lance Armstrong bloodies face after crashing bike near Aspen, checks into hospital
Armstrong seemed to be OK after the spill, but wanted to take precautions
No matter how good you are at something, eventually you're going to fall on your face doing it. Lance Armstrong learned that lesson in a very literal sense while riding his bike near Aspen, Colo., when he fell off his bike and bloodied his face. Armstrong said in an Instagram post that he checked into the hospital as a precaution, since he also hit his head in the accident.
The photo certainly looked painful.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.
Armstrong also cracked about his ER doctor as, in a funny twist (or as funny as a twist can be in a story involving a hospital visit), it was someone that he'd met just a few weeks prior. The doctor was someone that Armstrong had referred to as "some dude at the top of Buttermilk [whose] name we didn't catch" when giving photo credit.
You just gotta love it when an absolūte legend calls you up and asks if you and your buddy wanna go HAMMER. Thanks @mikekloser for making the trip over to @aspenco. 2.5 hrs + 4000 vert of climbing = a whining @ghincapie! (📷 by some dude at the top of Buttermilk who’s name we didn’t catch. Sorry bro!)
He'll probably remember that dude's name now.
Armstrong was banned for life from competitive cycling and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles by the USADA in 2012, but his love of cycling clearly hasn't left him. In any case, it's good that he went to the hospital to get his head checked out, and it illustrates that heightened awareness for head trauma isn't limited to sports like football.
