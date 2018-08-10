LOOK: Lance Armstrong bloodies face after crashing bike near Aspen, checks into hospital

No matter how good you are at something, eventually you're going to fall on your face doing it. Lance Armstrong learned that lesson in a very literal sense while riding his bike near Aspen, Colo., when he fell off his bike and bloodied his face. Armstrong said in an Instagram post that he checked into the hospital as a precaution, since he also hit his head in the accident.

The photo certainly looked painful.

Armstrong also cracked about his ER doctor as, in a funny twist (or as funny as a twist can be in a story involving a hospital visit), it was someone that he'd met just a few weeks prior. The doctor was someone that Armstrong had referred to as "some dude at the top of Buttermilk [whose] name we didn't catch" when giving photo credit.

He'll probably remember that dude's name now.

Armstrong was banned for life from competitive cycling and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles by the USADA in 2012, but his love of cycling clearly hasn't left him. In any case, it's good that he went to the hospital to get his head checked out, and it illustrates that heightened awareness for head trauma isn't limited to sports like football.