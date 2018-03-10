LOOK: Marjory Stoneman Douglas lacrosse team wears helmets honoring victims

Big names from the NBA and NHL have already paid visits to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of February's infamous shooting, as Parkland, Florida, recovers from the local tragedy.

This week, however, Stoneman Douglas athletes took it upon themselves to pay tribute to the 17 lost on Valentine's Day.

As documented on Twitter, the school's lacrosse team hit the field for its Friday season opener with specially designed helmets, each of which pictured and listed the 17 victims of the shooting.

Stoneman Douglas helmets have the pictures and names of all 17 victims from the Parkland shooting. #MSDStrong #playfor17 pic.twitter.com/Z1X5FsRHDz — Douglas Lacrosse (@MSDboysLacrosse) March 10, 2018

Before opening the game, the team was also seen releasing 17 angel-shaped balloons into the air in honor of those lost.

Stoneman Douglas lacrosse players release 17 angel balloons in honor of the victims from the Parkland shooting. @MSDboysLacrosse pic.twitter.com/Iwe53WnWvh — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) March 9, 2018

Friday's lacrosse-team tribute wasn't the first time Stoneman Douglas students paid respect to the tragedy that rocked their community -- and the rest of the nation.

As USA Today reported, some students have already raised more than $180,000 in the name of the victims, using social media and online crowdfunding under the hashtag #MSDStrong. That money could potentially be used for a memorial.