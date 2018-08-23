LOOK: Mets' Noah Syndergaard goes over pitching techniques with Spanish Little Leaguer
And he did it all from the seats during his own team's real-life baseball game
Noah Syndergaard may not speak Spanish, but the only thing you need to speak at the Little League World Series, apparently, is baseball.
The veteran pitcher's New York Mets may have been in the middle of a rivalry game against the Philadelphia Phillies during Sunday's 2018 Little League Classic, but Syndergaard was busy conversing with 13-year-old Ronald Vizcaino, the 6-foot-1, 248-pound phenom on Spain's LLWS pitching staff. And he wasn't just exchanging words with the aspiring baseball star. He was mostly exchanging hand gestures, reviewing different ball grips for application on the mound.
If that's not what baseball, the Little League World Series and sports in general are all about, then what is?
It turns out Syndergaard wasn't the only MLB player to interact with Vizcaino during the Little League festivities over the weekend, either. As The New York Times reported, Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana asked for a selfie with the Spanish Little League team almost as soon as he stepped off Philadelphia's team bus in Williamsport, and that led to a brief exchange with the young pitcher, whose size caught Santana's attention:
"Are you Dominican?" an impressed Santana asked. "You eat a lot of plantains?"
Vizcaino laughed because he was indeed from the Dominican Republic. His family moved to Spain when he was 3. He said he has loved testing his skills against teams from all over the world.
