During the Portuguese Grand Prix over the weekend, Moto2 rider Aron Canet was involved in a horrifying crash in which he slid off of his bike. After Canet stopped sliding on the asphalt, he was tasked with making sure that he didn't get hit by other riders that were still racing at breakneck speeds.

As you can see in the video, Canet slid down the middle of the track before finally coming to a screeching halt. Canet avoided several different riders and scurried his way off of the track to safety.

Somehow, Canet avoided serious injury and was able to get off of the track before he collided with other riders that were still upright.

Canet's reaction time was truly sensational as he managed to sidestep other riders and crawl to the side. Canet certainly didn't appear to be fazed too much by the ordeal as he ran to retrieve his bike. It's safe to say that he's one of the luckiest people in sports after he was able to survive this without any serious injuries.