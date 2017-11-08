LOOK: NBA referees troll whiny fans as Sports Twitter reacts to 280 characters

Twitter officially expanded the character limit for all users' posts from 140 to 280 characters on Tuesday, inciting social media hysteria and giving (more) voice to those bent on convoluting timelines.

In another sense, if you lived and breathed Internet when actual blog posts predated tweets, perhaps it enhanced the potential for expansive dialogue.

Either way, the sports world reacted. Here, we present a series of tweets (original, right?) in reaction to Twitter's brevity crisis (or triumph), in which teams, athletes and analysts go nuts with their newfound freedom:

We start with a zinger of a speech from the National Basketball Referees Association, which laid down the law for the haters.

Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017

Way to set the bar, refs. Way to set the bar.

As you'll see, Scott is spot on here. While the bump to 280 has its pluses, we're all in for some unnecessarily long posts, such as when a college wants to act like we requested the entire alma mater be displayed for us:

Hail to the lion, 🦁

Loyal and true. 🙌

Hail Alma Mater, 🎓

With her white and blue. ⚪️🔵

Penn State forever, 🔁

Molder of men -- and women! 👱‍♂️👱‍♀️

Fight for her honor, fight, 🤛

And victory again! 👐

S-T-A-T-E, 😎

Go State! 💙

Ohhhhh! 🅾️#280Characters 😼 pic.twitter.com/iMczuUGbOp — The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) November 8, 2017

Ohhhh! No! #280Characters

280 Characters

280 Character

280 Characte

280 Charact

280 Charac

280 Chara

280 Char

280 Cha

280 Ch

280 C

280

28

28-

28-3

28-3 N

28-3 Ne

28-3 Nev

28-3 Neve

28-3 Never

28-3 Never F

28-3 Never Fo

28-3 Never For

28-3 Never Forg

28-3 Never Forge

28-3 Never Forget#RiseUp — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) November 7, 2017

Hats off for this beauty, though. Talk about an opportunistic sports tweet.

Now that we have an additional 140 characters, is it too much to ask for proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling? — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 8, 2017

Yes, Andrew. Yes, unfortunately, it probably is.

At least they didn't stretch this thing to fill an entire timeline.

280 characters are not enough to describe the issues with this all-bench lineup — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) November 8, 2017

Brilliant. Way to comment on the 280 characters without using 280 characters and still get your point across. That's what this is all about.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) This is a bad idea.

┳┻|⊂ﾉ

┻┳| — Mariners (@Mariners) September 27, 2017

Maybe we should be praising Seattle for showcasing what's wrong with this Twitter change, but then again, they're kind of feeding right into the problem.