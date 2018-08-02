LOOK: New Humboldt Broncos goalie's mask pays tribute to bus crash victims

As the Humboldt Broncos approach their first season following the deadly bus crash that killed 16 people -- including 10 players and the team's head coach -- members of the junior hockey club will look to commemorate those who were lost in April.

Those tributes will come in various forms, including via goalie mask. New Broncos goaltender Dane Dow will honor the 16 victims of the crash with a custom mask this season. The incredible headwear features "Humboldt Strong" written on each side, plus the names of the victims written throughout using special reflective paint.

This is a pretty special mask and I'm very honored to have had the opportunity to paint it for Dane Dow, new goalie for... Posted by Schinny Designs - Custom Mask Art on Friday, July 27, 2018

Video of the recent Humboldt Broncos mask I finished to help show the ghosted features. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/am6HyIaEP0 — Schinny Designs (@SchinnyDesigns) July 30, 2018

The mask was designed and created by Schinny Designs, a custom airbrush artist from Alberta.

The Humboldt Broncos team bus crash will go down as one of the most devastating and gut-wrenching sports tragedies of 2018. The junior hockey team's charter bus collided with a truck on the way to a playoff game in April, killing 16 people and shaking a community to its core.

In the months since the fatal crash, there has been an outpouring of support from all around the world, for both the victims and survivors. There have been numerous tributes to the team, including at the NHL Awards and the 'ESPYs' this summer. A GoFundMe page raised more than $15 million for those impacted by the tragedy.

As difficult a task as it may be, the Broncos will try to pick up the pieces and play hockey again this season. A number of new faces will attempt to bring some normalcy back to the community and help the club move on from an unthinkable disaster. They'll begin to move on, but it's certain that the names and faces of those who were lost in the bus crash will not be out of sight nor out of mind.