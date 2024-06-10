A bull participating in the Sisters Rodeo in Sisters, Oregon jumped the fence and rampaged through the crowd Saturday night, injuring three people, according to first responders. Two of the three injured persons were taken to the hospital, according to a statement from Sisters Rodeo.

Here's a video -- which features graphic language -- from the event, which shows the bull, named "Party Bus," running from cowboys and leaping over the fence, all while Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." blares. Separate videos show the bull escaping and wreaking havoc on rodeo grounds, colliding with two spectators outside the arena.

"Rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull," Sisters Rodeo said in its statement. "It was secured next to the livestock holding pens by our rodeo pickup men and immediately placed into a pen.

"The Rodeo Sports Medicine Team, Sisters-Camp Sherman RFPD, and Cloverdale RFPD, rodeo staff and local law enforcement responded immediately with first aid and care."

Sisters Rodeo, branded as "The Biggest Little Show in the World," debuted in 1940 and has been in its current location of Sisters since 1979, according to its website. It was voted Rodeo of the Year in 2009. The town of Sisters is about 75 miles northeast of Eugene, Oregon as the crow flies and has a population of roughly 3,000 people.

The rodeo continued Sunday as scheduled.