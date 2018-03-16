LOOK: Ski resort chairlift goes completely haywire, sends skiers and chairs flying

Ski lifts can be pretty scary, demanding passengers to stay seated on high-elevation journeys up the mountain, then get off the lift before the chairs take their turn back down the mountain. But they are especially scary when they malfunction to the point of throwing skiers off the chairs, flying down the slopes at excessive speeds and causing a destructive pileup at the bottom of the hill.

That's exactly what happened at a Gudauri resort in the Eurasian country of Georgia on Friday, when at least 10 people, per CNN, were injured during a lift failure that had chairs moving in reverse and going far faster than normal.

Prompting riders to jump from their chairs along the lift's path down the slope, the horrifyingly quick-twitch incident was captured on video by several skiers, and people can be seen either falling off their high-speed chairs or being whipped into the air as those chairs barrel toward crushing collisions:

CNN reported Friday that Georgia's state-owned Mountain Resorts Development Company said it would pay for treatment to those injured by the accident. And the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs has already begun an investigation into the malfunction.