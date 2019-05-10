LOOK: Spider-Man runs on to court at PBA Philippine Cup Finals, crashes into player

This did not go according to plan

Instagram screenshot

Apparently an unfriendly neighborhood Spider-Man exists. At the PBA Philippine Cup Final on Friday, a man dressed as the superhero ran out on the court and blindsided June Mar Farjado. The incident sent Farjado onto the court, and security had to clear Spider-Man out of the building.

It was a bizarre situation, but security took care of it as fast as it could.

View this post on Instagram

What is he doing here??? #basketball

A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports) on

It's actually a pretty decent costume, surprisingly enough. Although more likely than not it's an imposter, because security scooped him up pretty easily.

Either that, or this is a viral attempt to advertise "Far From Home." Or maybe they're filming and it took a far left turn. Who knows what motivates people to do stuff like this... all that we know is everyone (except for Farjado) is glad that they're dumb enough to try.

Our Latest Stories