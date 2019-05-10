LOOK: Spider-Man runs on to court at PBA Philippine Cup Finals, crashes into player

Apparently an unfriendly neighborhood Spider-Man exists. At the PBA Philippine Cup Final on Friday, a man dressed as the superhero ran out on the court and blindsided June Mar Farjado. The incident sent Farjado onto the court, and security had to clear Spider-Man out of the building.

It was a bizarre situation, but security took care of it as fast as it could.

It's actually a pretty decent costume, surprisingly enough. Although more likely than not it's an imposter, because security scooped him up pretty easily.

Either that, or this is a viral attempt to advertise "Far From Home." Or maybe they're filming and it took a far left turn. Who knows what motivates people to do stuff like this... all that we know is everyone (except for Farjado) is glad that they're dumb enough to try.