LOOK: Swedish race car driver endures brutal crash at Italian Grand Prix practice
Sauber's Marcus Ericsson emerged unscathed from the accident but went for medical checkups
Just over two minutes after the start of Friday's second free practice for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix, Sauber's Marcus Ericsson found himself flying through the air, rolling through the grass and stuck inside a mangled vehicle after a break malfunction led to a high-speed crash into track walls.
Ericsson emerged uninjured from the accident, telling his crew, "I don't know what happened there," before leaving the area for precautionary evaluations at the hospital. But it's a wonder the 27-year-old Swedish racer wasn't hurt considering the collision he endured.
A problem with the vehicle's Drag Reduction System (DRS) occurred when Ericsson tried breaking around the first curve on the track, according to BBC, and that's what prompted the "huge accident" in which Ericsson and his car "somersaulted several times."
Formula One, which captured the brutal crash on video, has the play-by-play of Friday's eye-opener, suggesting that something other than DRS issues may have been at fault:
Ericsson's C37 veered left into the wall near the end of the start-finish straight, smashing into the barriers at a very high velocity before barrel rolling numerous times over the grass.
Sauber later confirmed their driver was uninjured following the scary shunt, and although they remained tight-lipped on what caused Ericsson to stray off the track. TV footage suggested a rear wing issue may have played a role, with replays showing that his DRS did not close as expected as he approached the Turn 1 chicane.
Ericsson's last entry was in the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix. He remains in preparation for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
Japan players who paid for sex suspended
The players were sent home from Indonesia on Aug. 20
-
Watch De La Salle vs. Bishop O'Dowd
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's Friday night showdown
-
EA cancels 'Madden' events after deaths
EA's chief says the video game company is running a 'comprehensive review of safety protoc...
-
Here's why you should join SportsLine
From expert picks to fantasy sports, SportsLine members get it all
-
Hawaii chants to South Korea after LLWS
Hawaii manager Gerald Oda had to deal with a lot en route to Hawaii's win
-
Pro gamers mourn two dead in shooting
Eli 'Trueboy' Clayton and Taylor 'SpotMePlzzz' Robertson were killed on Sunday in the shoo...