LOOK: Swedish race car driver endures brutal crash at Italian Grand Prix practice

Just over two minutes after the start of Friday's second free practice for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix, Sauber's Marcus Ericsson found himself flying through the air, rolling through the grass and stuck inside a mangled vehicle after a break malfunction led to a high-speed crash into track walls.

Ericsson emerged uninjured from the accident, telling his crew, "I don't know what happened there," before leaving the area for precautionary evaluations at the hospital. But it's a wonder the 27-year-old Swedish racer wasn't hurt considering the collision he endured.

A problem with the vehicle's Drag Reduction System (DRS) occurred when Ericsson tried breaking around the first curve on the track, according to BBC, and that's what prompted the "huge accident" in which Ericsson and his car "somersaulted several times."

Oh that was scary! A shaken Marcus Ericsson has gone for a medical check-up after his Sauber hit the barrier and somersaulted at the start of #FP2 😱



The Swede lost control under braking - it's suspected the DRS did not shut 🤔#C4F1 🇮🇹 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/kPRdnbnwNi — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) August 31, 2018

Formula One, which captured the brutal crash on video, has the play-by-play of Friday's eye-opener, suggesting that something other than DRS issues may have been at fault:

Ericsson's C37 veered left into the wall near the end of the start-finish straight, smashing into the barriers at a very high velocity before barrel rolling numerous times over the grass. Sauber later confirmed their driver was uninjured following the scary shunt, and although they remained tight-lipped on what caused Ericsson to stray off the track. TV footage suggested a rear wing issue may have played a role, with replays showing that his DRS did not close as expected as he approached the Turn 1 chicane.

Ericsson's last entry was in the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix. He remains in preparation for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.