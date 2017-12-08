LOOK: Talladega is a winter wonderland after snow blankets the South
Talladega is all decked out in white and all of Twitter wants to see some snow tire racing
Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is one of the most famous courses in racing, and no one is used to seeing it look like it does right now. On Friday, snow hit all over the country, including the South. No one seems to know what to do about it, but the track's Twitter account shared a photo of Talladega in all of its winter glory. It looks pretty awesome.
They may not be optimal racing conditions, but no one can deny it would be insane to see a race on that track (insanely dangerous, that is).
All of racing Twitter seemed to want racers to break out the snow tires and go for a spin. After all, what's the worst that could happen?
It's a weird sight, but racers going 150 may still be safer than driving on the roads of Alabama right now. Dustings tend to cause some chaos for regions that aren't used to winter weather.
-
How to watch 2017 surfing championships
John John Florence and Gabriel Medina will look to catch the wave to a championship
-
How to watch the National Finals Rodeo
How to watch the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's 2017 National Finals Rodeo event
-
Watch the NFL on CBS All Access
CBS is excited to announce that Jordan Peele is producing a reboot of 'The Twilight Zone'
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Top 100 athletes
Jonah Keri talks to with CBS Sports NBA/Features Writer Brad Botkin to launch their Top 100...
-
Divers share hilarious fails on Twitter
After a video of a diver's misfortune went viral, others showed solidarity by sharing their...
-
VNTANA connects fans to sports heroes
The technology is able to showcase new uniforms and connect fans to their favorite athlete...
Add a Comment