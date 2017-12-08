LOOK: Talladega is a winter wonderland after snow blankets the South

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is one of the most famous courses in racing, and no one is used to seeing it look like it does right now. On Friday, snow hit all over the country, including the South. No one seems to know what to do about it, but the track's Twitter account shared a photo of Talladega in all of its winter glory. It looks pretty awesome.

They may not be optimal racing conditions, but no one can deny it would be insane to see a race on that track (insanely dangerous, that is).

All of racing Twitter seemed to want racers to break out the snow tires and go for a spin. After all, what's the worst that could happen?

Break out the studded tires! — Scott (@retiredfirecapt) December 8, 2017

Forget the rain tires! Snow tires!! — Laura (@fromageisgood) December 8, 2017

Let’s go racin. How fast are you going Ricky. 20mph. #specialtires — Dan Donohue (@Danbuckeye5) December 8, 2017

It's a weird sight, but racers going 150 may still be safer than driving on the roads of Alabama right now. Dustings tend to cause some chaos for regions that aren't used to winter weather.